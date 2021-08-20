Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to his father

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS (TWITTER). Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to his father Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid homage to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, and spent some time there.

Senior party leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, KC Venugopal and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, among other leaders, were present on the occasion.

"A secular India alone is an India that can survive," Rahul Gandhi posted his father's quote on Facebook.

"Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," he said in the post.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "India's youngest Prime Minister. The architect of 21st Century India. The visionary, the pioneer, the patriot. Today we pay homage to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi and celebrate his immense contributions to the nation."

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the prime minister of the country from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20 in 1944. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election campaign in 1991.

The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi is observed as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ by the Congress.

"The Indian Youth Congress workers across the country will be paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on ’Sadhbhavana Diwas'.

Many programmes like photo exhibitions, cultural and sports events, ‘run for nation’, blood donation camps, among others, will be held at the state, district, assembly and block levels," the statement stated.

Latest India News