Rajat Sharma takes part in 'Flavors of India' event, urges all to spread Indian food to every corner of world

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, took part in the 'Flavors of India' programme on Monday, which was organised at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The SRS Foundation, with the help of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, organised this programme, which was attended by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, among others. Musician Ayaan Ali Khan was honoured during the programme.

While addressing the event, Rajat Sharma said it is the responsibility of all to spread the flavour of India to the corners of the world. He remembered late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said how he was always keen on food. "I have never had the opportunity to eat much in my life. In the early days, I was in such a condition that it was a big deal if we got food. But I got the knowledge of what is flavour and food from the late Arun Jaitley. There are probably very few people in the world who are so passionate about food. Even after eating, his face glowed when he talked. I used to hear from him where to get chicken wings even though I am a vegetarian, but I had to listen. He had knowledge of every single thing and used to talk a lot about it and then sometimes ask questions," Rajat Sharma said.

The 'Flavors of India' event featured a unique blend of Indian culture and food. Through this programme, everyone learned about the dishes prepared in different parts of the country.

During this event, Rajat Sharma remembered the late Ram Vilas Paswan and said that food and taste were very important in his relationship with him. "As long as he lived, we always went to him for Thai food. He loved Thai food," he said.

The event highlighted millets as a nutritious and environmentally friendly food option and stressed the benefits of millets and called for their reintroduction as a staple food in the daily diet and in global markets.

My look was changed by my wife: Rajat Sharma

"My wife Ritu and Arun Jaitley used to talk for hours over food. This shows how much passion there can be towards food, towards taste, how much devotion there can be, and how tremendous the bonding can be through it. I have many such stories. When Arun Jaitley went to Amritsar for the first time in 2014 to contest the Lok Sabha elections, the fact that played a big role in choosing the constituency was that if he contested from Amritsar, then he would have to go to the constituency again and again, and he would get good food there. And he could talk for an hour about the food of Amritsar," Rajat Sharma said.

"My wife Ritu and Arun Jaitley used to talk for hours about clothes. My wife has changed my look today. I had seen how food and flavour were creating a bond between two people who had so many responsibilities. And today all the people present in this auditorium should also create a similar bonding pattern and a similar flavour. I think that our true contribution towards those who devote their time to the flavours can be that the taste of India spreads to every corner of the world, and this is the responsibility of all of us," the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief added.

Renowned chefs, including Ranveer Brar and Harpal S Sokhi, presented innovative dishes based on regional Indian cuisines, combining traditional methods and new techniques. The programme also featured an exhibition of traditional crafts, promoting connections between artisans, cultural practitioners, and the food industry.

The 'Flavors of India' programme also highlighted changing food habits according to the changing times and meeting the needs of the people. Through this, local cuisine, cooking, and other local things are promoted.

Along with this, new solutions are also found to meet the food needs of the people with changing times. This establishes a connection between artists and businessmen, which is beneficial for both. This platform also provides guidance for changing food shops and businesses according to the changing needs of the people.