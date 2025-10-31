Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Run for Unity in Delhi India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Delhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma flagged off the 'Run For Unity' in Delhi's Mehrauli on Friday on the occasion of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary, celebrated every year as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Rajat Sharma himself participated in the run and later addressed a gathering during which he paid tribute to Sardar Patel and lauded his contributions in uniting India after Independence.

"When India gained independence, it was divided into small princely states, and Sardar Patel brought them together and united with the country," he said.

"There cannot be a better time to remember Sardar Patel's contribution in uniting India when many powers are trying to break our country and a lot of dividing forces are at play to cause damage to the country. At such a time, celebrating Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and sending a message of unity holds utmost importance," he added.

Rajat Sharma concluded his speech by thanking the Delhi Police for organising the 'Run for Unity' and sending a message of unity and protecting India's sovereignty to the world.