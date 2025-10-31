PM Modi leads Unity Day celebrations on Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary | VIDEO Sardar Patel birth anniversary: PM Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and also inagurated the Unity Parade on the occasion besides taking a pledge.

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the national celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The day, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, included a series of events honouring the country’s first Home Minister.

The Prime Minister reached the Statue of Unity at 8 am, offered prayers, and paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel. This was followed by the Ekta Diwas Samaroh, highlighting India’s unity, discipline, and cultural diversity.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said called Sardar Patel the driving force behind India's integration which shaped the nation's destiny in its formative years.

"India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," he wrote in the post.

He is scheduled to address the gathering after the parade and cultural performances.

The programme included the inauguration of the Ekta Parade and the administration of the National Unity Pledge by the Prime Minister. The parade featured a Guard of Honour, flag march, and award winning contingents led entirely by women officers. Police, Central Armed Police Forces, National Cadet Corps, and band contingents will take part, along with mounted units comprising horses, camels, and dogs.