Rajat Sharma's emotional Ram Katha revelation: 'Saw Lord Ram in friend Arif Mohd Khan's divine gesture' Rajat Sharma convinced his friend to retain the house, ultimately never requiring the offered space, yet the profound gesture left an indelible mark. "Such compassion and selfless support for a friend embody Lord Ram himself," the India TV Chairman added.

New Delhi:

During Morari Bapu's nine-day Ram Katha at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, organised by Vishwa Shanti Kendra from January 17 to 25, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma shared a personal anecdote as chief guest on Wednesday (January 21). He recounted a crisis 27-28 years ago when a friend's extraordinary act of kindness felt like a divine darshan of Lord Ram, embodying compassion, sacrifice, and unwavering support.

43 loyalists follow in faith

Rajat Sharma recalled a dire moment while hosting 'Aap Ki Adalat' and a news show on Zee TV. Abrupt circumstances forced him to quit suddenly, leaving him jobless, without a vehicle, and uncertain. Yet, 43 colleagues abandoned their jobs to stand by him, declaring their loyalty amid the chaos. "This was a dilemma—where to go, what to do?" the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma reflected, highlighting the burden on his heart. As they huddled, uncertain, a call came from a prominent politician and former minister—his friend—who insisted on an urgent meeting despite Rajat Sharma's exasperation.

A friend's ultimate sacrifice unveiled

Arriving at the friend's Delhi home, Rajat Sharma noticed packed belongings, prized books bundled, and a truck outside—mirroring his own upheaval. The friend revealed his purpose: "Pandit ji, I have emptied my house for you. No studio? Make one here. No office? This is it. No kitchen? Use mine." Overwhelmed, tears welled in Rajat Sharma's eyes; he protested affordability, but the friend insisted, "No rent needed. My wife and I will shift to the barsati upstairs—just cover that cost." This raw generosity—offering home, hearth, and hope—struck Rajat Sharma as pure divinity.

Darshan of Ram in Arif Mohammed Khan

Rajat Sharma ultimately persuaded his friend to stay, never needing the space, but the gesture's power endured. "That compassion, that spirit of selfless aid to a friend—that's Lord Ram," he declared. Naming him Arif Mohammed Khan, Sharma said, "In Arif Mohammed Khan's form, I witnessed Prabhu Ram—the epitome of love, affection, sacrifice, and mercy."

"That moment fuelled my courage, strength—the very power Morari Bapu teaches us daily through Ram's ideals." Though Khan couldn't attend, his legacy inspired all present.