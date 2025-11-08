Rajat Sharma attends Springdales School's 70th Annual Day, warns students about dangers of deepfakes India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma addressed the students of Springdales School on the occasion of its 70th Annual Day and spoke at length about the institution's legacy.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday attended the 70th Annual Day celebrations of Springdales School in Delhi's Pusa Road, hailing the institution's rich legacy of education and excellence and lauding their teachers for being a guiding light to students for decades.

During the event, Rajat Sharma also distributed awards to students for achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. In his address, he praised the school's remarkable journey and paid tribute to its teachers and students.

"I have heard, seen, and now witnessed the legacy of this school. The 70-year journey of Springdales has been brilliant. For any institution, completing such a long journey is not easy. Your students have beautifully showcased that legacy today. Behind this success are the teachers, who, like lamps, burn silently to light the way for their students. These teachers may not have individual fame, but they are known through the achievements of their children," he said.

Speaking about India's growing influence in the world, Rajat Sharma added, "You spoke about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and I can say from experience that wherever I go across the world, people are looking towards India with hope and respect."

Rajat Sharma dwells on the threat posed by deepfakes

During his speech, Rajat Sharma highlighted the global threat of deepfake technology.

"The biggest challenge today is deepfake. It is a major danger for the entire world. A deepfake video was made of me as well. It took 10-12 days and a court order to have it removed, but by then, more than 5 million people had already seen it, and some had even earned money from it. Such videos are created to mislead people and for quick profits, but they end up causing harm," he said, stressing the need for public awareness.

He further noted, "Today, competition among children is not about marks anymore; it is about how many views their reels get.” He warned that misinformation and digital manipulation are often used in global conflicts.

"In wars, deepfakes are used to spread misinformation. Neither has Pakistan entered our land nor have we gone there, yet a different kind of battle is fought on computers," he said.

Message to students

Encouraging students to focus on their health and personal growth, he said, "If we want to take our nation forward and guide the world, we must take care of our health. Overweight and lifestyle issues are growing problems, especially among children, and we must pay attention to them."

Sharing his personal journey, Rajat Sharma said, "You are very fortunate to study at Springdales School. My own life was full of hardships. There was a time when I went to others' houses just to watch television. One day, my father said to me, 'Do something so that people will see you on TV.' And today, you see me there."

He concluded with a heartfelt message to the students: "You will all grow up to be successful and prosperous. When that happens, take the responsibility of supporting the education of a child who comes from a background like mine. That is when I will feel that speaking to you today has been truly meaningful."