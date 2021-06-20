Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: 3 killed in Bikaner as under-construction building collapses

At least three people were killed and five others injured on Sunday when an under-construction building in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

About eight labourers were trapped under the debris of the building which collpased in the Ganga Shahar police station area, however, three of them died while being rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, other injured persons are being treated at PBM Hospital in the city.

Relief and rescue operation at the site is on and debris removal work is being carried, a police official said.

