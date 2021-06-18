Maharashtra: Part of building collapses in Thane, no causality reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL A part of the first floor of a building collapsed at around 5:20 AM in the Thane West area of Maharashtra on Friday.

A part of the first floor of a building collapsed at around 5:20 AM in the Thane West area of Maharashtra on Friday. No causalities have been reported, Thane Municipal Corporation informed. The remaining part of the 30-year-old structure of the Shivbhavan building is also in a dangerous condition.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "Today at Around 05:20 Hrs. Some part of first floor falls down of Shivbhavan building and remaining Structure in dangerous condition of Shivbhavan building (G+4 Building, 30 years Old Structure, Vacated building), Shivaji Nagar, D'souza wadi, Wagle Estate, Thane(w). RDMC and Fire Brigade on-site with 1 QRV. No casualty."

The residents of the nearby building have been temporarily shifted to a school at Shivaji Nagar in the Wagle Estate of Thane (West).

