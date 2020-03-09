Image Source : FILE Rajasthan: 3 killed as motorcycle collides with truck in Rajamand district

Three men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Rajamand district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Bhim area where the men were on their way to a nearby place, they said.

"The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead," police said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain their identity.

Also read: Man, woman commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Rajasthan

Also read: Rajasthan: Upset at not having son, woman ends her life in Alwar