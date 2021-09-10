Rajasthan rains: MeT issues orange alert in 5 districts as rains lash parts of state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Jalore, Pali, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh, etc.

The meteorological department (MeT) has issued a warning for Rajasthan forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state. An orange alert, which is valid till the next 24 to 48 hours, has been issued for 5 districts, including Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara.

Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan for the second day in a row on Friday, with Mount Abu tehsil recording 117 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the MeT Department in Jaipur said.

Sedwa in Barmer district, Udaipur and Chittorgarh recorded 65 mm, 25.3 mm and 32 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

According to the MeT Department, the monsoon will remain active in most parts of east Rajasthan for the next three-four days, while conditions are favourable for active monsoon at some places in the western part of the state.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Jalore, Pali, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh, etc.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Thunderstorm, light rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana: IMD

ALSO READ: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts further rainfall in coming hours

Latest India News