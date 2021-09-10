Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts further rainfall in coming hours

The national capital saw spells of incessant rainfall in the wee hours of Friday, alongside some areas of the NCR region as well. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate intensity rains in the coming hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Hapur) Hansi, Hissar, Gohana, Sohana, Manesar(Haryana) Deoband, Meerut, Modinagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee (U.P.) during next 2 hours", says IMD's most recent tweet.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

