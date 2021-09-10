Friday, September 10, 2021
     
Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts further rainfall in coming hours

 Parts of Delhi received spells of rain in the early hours of Friday.

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 8:17 IST
The national capital saw spells of incessant rainfall in the wee hours of Friday, alongside some areas of the NCR region as well. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate intensity rains in the coming hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Hapur) Hansi, Hissar, Gohana, Sohana, Manesar(Haryana) Deoband, Meerut, Modinagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee (U.P.) during next 2 hours", says IMD's most recent tweet.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

