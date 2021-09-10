Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thunderstorm, light rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana: IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"10-09-2021; 0810 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha (U.P.) Narwana, Barwala, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana) during next 2 hours," said the IMD in an official statement.

After rains lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Friday, the temperature came down a notch and stood at 28.4 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality of the national capital was in the 'satisfactory' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 74 on Friday morning according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Particulate Matter (PM) concentration stood at 10.

According to SAFAR, the AQI for Delhi is likely to slightly improve on Saturday. The reported air quality over the area would be 67, however, it would still fall under the 'satisfactory' category of the Air Quality Index with a PM concentration of 10.

As per government agencies, an Air Quality Index (AQI) within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.



