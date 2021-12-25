Rajasthan reports 21 fresh Omicron cases, tally now 43

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Among these infected, five had returned from foreign countries while three others had come in contact with foreign travellers.

Rajasthan reported 21 fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Out of the new cases reported, according to officials, 11 are from Jaipur, said officials.

Among infected, 5 returned from foreign countries; 3 had come in contact with foreign travellers.

Rajasthan reported 21 fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday. With this, the state's total tally of Omicron infections has reached 43, said officials.

Out of the new cases reported, according to officials, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer and three from Udaipur. One of the patients is from Maharashtra. Results from the National Institute of Virology Pune showed all of them positive for Omicron.

Among these infected, five had returned from foreign countries while three others had come in contact with foreign travellers.

Meanwhile, multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace, according to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum. As per the document, these 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

