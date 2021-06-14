Monday, June 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: Man lynched for smuggling bovine animals

Rajasthan: Man lynched for smuggling bovine animals

The slain man was identified as Babu Bhil (25) while Pintu Bhil is under treatment, police said, adding that 7-8 persons have been detained in this connection

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: June 14, 2021 13:36 IST
Babu and Pintu were smuggling some bovine animals to Madhya
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Babu and Pintu were smuggling some bovine animals to Madhya Pradesh

A man was lynched while another injured by a group of people who attacked them for allegedly smuggling bovine animals in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Monday. The slain man was identified as Babu Bhil (25) while Pintu Bhil is under treatment, police said, adding that 7-8 persons have been detained in this connection.

Babu and Pintu were smuggling some bovine animals to Madhya Pradesh when the accused caught them near Bhilkhanda in the intervening night of June 13-14 and thrashed them, police added. A case of murder has been registered and stern action will be taken, Additional Director General, Crime, Ravi Meherda said here.

 
Inspector General of Police, Udaipur range has also reached Chittorgarh, he added.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X