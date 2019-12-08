Image Source : FILE Man breaches President's security, 6 cops suspended

A serious lapse was found on the part of the President Ram Nath Kovind's security Jodhpur on Saturday when a person entered the Circuit House Jodhpur and tried to touch Kovind's feet. The police immediately caught hold of the man and took him out. Taking note of the security lapse, concerned officials have suspended six policemen.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Dinesh Chand, who is a resident of Ajmer and is reportedly mentally unstable. The accused scaled the Circuit House wall and entered the premises in the morning when the President was having breakfast along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The President was in Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the main bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Judicial process beyond reach of poor: President Kovind

ALSO READ | 'No mercy plea for child rapists': President Kovind calls for review of provision