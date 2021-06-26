Rajasthan eases Covid rules, allows offices to resume with 100% workforce. Conditions apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Covid restrictions eased in Rajasthan. (Representational image)

Rajasthan government on Saturday relaxed Covid restrictions in the state allowing offices with 25 or more employees to open with 50% workforce while offices whose at least 60% of staff is vaccinated with the first dose can resume work with 100% workforce.

"Offices with 25 or more employees will be allowed to open with 50% workforce. Offices whose at least 60% of employees have received 1st dose of vaccine are allowed to open with 100% workforce," Rajasthan government said.

Also, the government said that all religious places will be allowed to open from 5 am to 4 pm.

Moreover, outdoor sports activities to be allowed in clubs while indoor sporting activities allowed for vaccinated people. Gyms & restaurants that have vaccinated at least 60% of their staff will be allowed to open for 3 extra hours. Parks will remain open from 5 am to 8 am.

Meanwhile, on Friday, for the first time since March 30, Rajasthan recorded no Covid-19 death, giving a sigh of relief to one and all.

It was after around 85 days when the state breathed easy after being hit by the second Covid wave.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "It is quite satisfactory that no death has been reported in the state on Thursday after months."

Gehlot also paid his tributes to those who had lost their loved ones in the Covid battle.

Till Thursday, the cumulative death count in Rajasthan stood at 8,905. Earlier, the state had recorded zero death on March 30 and since then 6,092 people had died of the virus.

The active cases in Rajasthan have come down to 2,019 and recovery rate went up to 99 per cent, even as 147 new Covid cases were reported in the state, pushing the tally to 9,51,695.

The recovered cases rose to 9,40,771, with the recovery rate climbing to 98.8 per cent in the state.

