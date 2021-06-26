Unnecessary controversy has been created: AIIMS boss on row over Delhi's peak oxygen demand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Oxygen Express train carrying around 11 tankers of life-saving gas reaches Delhi Cantt, in New Delhi

Clearing the air over the controversy regarding the national capital’s exaggerated oxygen demand during the peak of coronavirus second wave, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria said that ‘unnecessary controversy is being created.’

AIIMS Chief who heads subgroup that led Delhi oxygen audit also said, “The calculation has also been shown in the report & table also shows what was the actual consumption & demand. Based on that, interpretation can be drawn but like I said, it's sub-judice, it's there on the table & you can see how it has varied from day to day.”

“It's given in report, in terms of hospitals that responded ICU beds that they had & their supposedly purported oxygen consumption. Considering the number of beds & ICU beds, your oxygen consumption seemed disproportionate.”

“That is what the report has tried to bring out, in terms of using the formula available & which GoI also uses as to what would be need for oxygen, considering number of ICU & routine beds that are there at a given time & what is the demand that is being made,” he said.

“If you go through report, you'll see that oxygen requirement is a dynamic process & requirement will change from day to day & time to time as the pandemic behaves. Therefore, needs & what was being supplied will vary,” he added.

“It's an interim report, it's sub-judice. It has been given to the court, we've submitted it as was required. It's an ongoing process & it's difficult to say what the final report will actually say. I think unnecessary controversy is being created that it was more than this or less than that. Report clearly mentions and if someone needs clarification, they can look at the interim report or wait for the final report. The report is still interim. Oxygen requirement & what was actually used has been shown & discrepancy has been there. Not correct to say that it was less or more, because that is something which is dynamic,” the AIIMS chief said.

On Friday Aam Aadmi Party and the government clashed over a Supreme Court report that the national capital had ‘exaggerated’ medical oxygen needs during the peak of the second Covid wave.

