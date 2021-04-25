Rajasthan announces free vaccination for all above 18 years of age

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Free vaccination for all above 18 years of age, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan will provide free Covid vaccination for people above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Sunday. As India's vaccine net widens to include all people over the age of 18, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have already announced to provide free vaccines.

"The Rajasthan government has decided to impose free Kovid vaccine to all the people above 18 years of age in the state by spending an amount of about 3000 crore rupees," CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 4,98,628 on Saturday as 15,355 more people tested positive for the contagious disease, according to an official report. Seventy-four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,527, the report stated.

So far, 4.95 lakh people have been found infected with the coronavirus in Rajasthan and 3.67 lakh of them have recovered from the infection, while the state has an active case count of 1.27 lakh.

The deadly surge in new cases has increased pressure on the state's already creaking health infrastructure, with hospital beds unavailable even in the bigger cities. Another point of concern is the supply of medical oxygen.

