Rajasthan: Five-year-old boy dies after falling into 100-foot-deep well in Sirohi

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy died after falling into a 100-foot-deep well while he was playing outside his home in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, the police said Friday. The incident happened in Derna village on Thursday night when Ravi fell into the well.

After receiving the information, administrative officials reached the spot with the rescue team, Aburoad Sadar SHO Darshan Singh said.

The rescue team brought the boy out of the well within two hours of operations. However, after being taken to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, Singh added.

Two minor boys drown while fetching ball from well in MP

Last month in a similar accident, two minors who were cousins drowned while trying to retrieve a cricket ball from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, the police said.

The incident occurred at Bokdi village under Pachor police station limits, they said. The boys, aged 11 and 13, were playing cricket when their ball fell into a well, Pachor police station in-charge Akhilesh Verma said.

While trying to bring out the ball, the duo fell into the well, the official said, quoting villagers. Some locals later alerted the police and the bodies were fished out and sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, the police said.

Besides this, in January in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan two minors, a three-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy died after they fell into borewells. Even after 10 days of rescue operations, the girl died after she was pulled out of the borewell.

