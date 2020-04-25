Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan COVID-19 lockdown relaxation: All you need to know (Representative image)

Following the order from Union Home Ministry on relaxation on coronavirus lockdown, Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government is preparing to allow the resumption of business in shops in the state. However, there is no blanket relaxation and permission is conditional. Relaxation of strict lockdown is surely to come as a relief to the common man who has been a bit inconvenienced due to stringent lockdown measures. According to the Union Home Ministry, there have been 2034 coronavirus infections in Rajasthan so far. There have been 27 deaths while 270 patients have successfully recovered.

Here's what you need to know about Rajasthan lockdown relaxation:

Shops selling electrical goods, mobile recharges and stationery will be allowed to open There will be special focus on home-delivery of stationery. Only those selling manufactured goods will be considered as 'shops'. This is to say that shops providing services will not be allowed to open Saloons Restaurants will remain closed as earlier Guidelines issued by the Health Ministry will be strictly adhered to.

