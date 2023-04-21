'Milk and lemon juice don't mix': Vasundhara Raje rejects allegations of collusion with Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raje slams Congress leaders

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Thursday reacted to buzz over her alleged collusion with Congress leader and CM Ashok Gehlot. She rejected allegations calling it a lie, and said milk and lemon juice do not go together.

A lie is being spread as part of a conspiracy, the former chief minister told reporters at the Jambheshwar temple in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district. "Can milk and lemon juice ever mix," she asked.

Without taking any name, Raje said some people don't find peace without making false allegations.

Pilot made collusion remark

Last week, while announcing his day-long fast against inaction of the Ashok Gehlot government over alleged cases of corruption during the previous BJP rule, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had said the Gehlot government should take action or else people would assume that there is a collusion.

Raje said many people have been conspiring against her and spreading the lie that "they are in collusion". How is it possible to collude with those whose ideologies and principles do not match with hers, she asked.

Raje Vs Pilot Ahead off elections

Recently, the former Rajasthan chief minister, apparently, reacted to Pilot's corruption allegations against her, saying one should stand like a rock during critical situations.

Going against the party line, Pilot held a daylong hunger strike against his own government demanding action in corruption cases that took place during Raje's rule.

Attending a religious gathering in Dungarpur district on Thursday, the BJP leader, without naming anyone or referring to any context, said one should have faith in God, "then no one can harm you".

She later tweeted, "We are not concerned about them, they are concerned about us."

"Stand firm like a rock in difficult situations. Many may be strangers. Have faith in God and the ability to fight in yourself, then no one can harm you. 'No one can harm the one protected by the god," she tweeted in Hindi.

Adding that 'Sudarshan Chakradhari' is her protector, she added, "Stand like a rock in difficult circumstances. Have faith in God and the ability to fight in yourself, then no one can harm you."

Raje also narrated a story about one genuine and one wicked devotee and concluded that no matter how much one hatches a conspiracy, the true devotee emerges victorious.

Her statement assumes significance after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot on Tuesday sat on a day-long fast in Jaipur, urging the Ashok Gehlot-led government to act on alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state under Raje.

Pilot, who was the Pradesh Congress Committee chief during the BJP regime from 2013 to 2018, had raised corruption allegations and made it an election issue during the last assembly polls. The former deputy chief minister claimed people voted for the Congress on this issue but the party did not action on the issues after it came to power.

(With PTI input)

