Mission 2024: Nitish Kumar asserts Opposition 'united' to forge pre-poll alliance to take on BJP-led NDA

Mission 2024: In an attempt to pose a formidable challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar asserted that Opposition parties are on the same page on forging a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport on Thursday, he said that "talks are on" with several Opposition leaders and most of them are "united" to come together. “I met several opposition leaders during my stay in Delhi… Sab log ek paksh mein hin bol rahein hain (All are speaking in one voice). We are working to forge an alliance against the BJP-led NDA before the 2024 general elections. Talks are on with other non-BJP leaders…it will continue in future too,” Kumar elaborated.

'Opposition leaders willing to come together'

Furthermore, he claimed that most leaders had shown their willingness to work together to oppose the BJP in unison. “This is not the first time I met non-BJP leaders in Delhi. Talks with other non-BJP leaders are on…They have also expressed their willingness to fight unitedly against the BJP-led government”, Kumar added.

During his two-day stay in Delhi, Kumar met and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Besides, he met several other opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Is Nitish eying prime ministerial post?

Bihar Chief Minister has already clarified that he has no prime ministerial ambitions. On several occasions in the past, Kumar said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

When asked to comment on Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary's remark that all opposition leaders are symbols of corruption, Kumar refused to join issues and said, “I have nothing to say on this…these are senseless remarks. Let them (BJP) say whatever they are saying”.

Nitish meets Opposition leaders

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bihar Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and also Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After the meeting, Kharge talked of fighting the polls unitedly. Rahul Gandhi also talked of "standing together and fighting together". Kejriwal said it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and oust the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It should be noted here that the meetings are being seen as an attempt by Congress and other opposition parties to take forward their "unity" displayed during the budget session of Parliament session that concluded on April 6.

