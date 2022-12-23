Rajasthan: Another student dies by suicide in Kota, toll reaches to 15 in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earlier on December 12, three students preparing for competitive exams allegedly died by suicide in two separate incidents within 12 hours

In yet another case of suicide, a 16-year-old student ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said. With this, the total number of cases of suicide by students in Kota rose to 15 this year. Police identified the deceased as a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident that took place in the Talwandi area under the Jawahar Nagar police station of the city came to light on Friday, they said. The police placed the body in the mortuary for postmortem and began a further investigation.

Earlier on December 12, three students preparing for competitive exams allegedly died by suicide in two separate incidents within 12 hours, police said. Ankush Anand (18), a NEET aspirant and resident of Bihar's Supaul district, and a JEE aspirant from Gaya district, were found hanging from ceiling fans in their respective rooms of their paying guest (PG) accommodation early Monday morning. The third victim, a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in his hostel, police said.

The NHRC has also sent notices to the Rajasthan government, Union secretary of higher education, and the chairperson of the National Medical Commission over the alleged suicide by three students in Kota.

More than two lakh students from across the country are currently taking coaching for entrance exams in medical and engineering collages at various coaching institutes in Kota and living in around 3,500 hostels and PGs.

Latest India News