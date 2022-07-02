'Govt's decision came as a shock': Raj Thackeray's son Amit reacts to CM Shinde's Aarey Shed plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Navnirman Sena youth wing leader Amit Thackeray.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) youth wing leader and Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray on Saturday shared his thoughts on CM Eknath Shinde's decision to shift the metro car shed to be built in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

Thackeray appealed to the state government to rethink their decision. Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, he wrote, "The government's decision to build a carshed in Aarey has come as a shock to many environment lovers like me. Hundreds of youth struggled so that the car shed was not built in Aarey. Some even went to jail."

"We want development but don't sacrifice the environment. If the environment ends, then there will be no people left to do politics in future. All leaders should understand this. New CM, DCM on his decision think again this request," he added.

Environmentalists call for protest

Meanwhile, several environmental organisations have called for a peaceful protest at Aarey forest on Sunday morning and hundreds of Mumbaikars are likely to gather at the picnic point in the area, an official said.

In view of the protest, the Mumbai police have increased deployment at Aarey forest in the light of the protest called by environmentalists against the state government's decision to build a metro car shed at the site.

Shinde govt proposes to build metro car shed in Aarey Colony

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis overturned the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision to relocate the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony.

The decision to set up the car shed in the wooded Aarey area was opposed by environmental groups, as it involved cutting down hundreds of trees. Considering this, the Thackeray government had shifted the car shed site to Kanjurmarg, but it entered a legal dispute.

