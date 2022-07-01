Uddhav Thackeray 'removes' Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Shiv Sena has 19 members in the Lok Sabha and three members in the Rajya Sabha.

After a dramatic row of events in the former ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) in Maharashtra, former CM and now chief of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray issued a statement 'removing' newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation.

In a letter issued by the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said that Shinde has been indulging in "anti-party activities" and has voluntarily given up his membership.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shivsena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shivsena Leader in the party organisation," Uddhav's letter read.

The letter is dated June 30, the day Shinde took oath as chief minister with the support of the BJP after he and majority of Sena MLAs rebelled against Thackeray. Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister on June 29.

Shiv Sena has 19 members in the Lok Sabha and three members in the Rajya Sabha.

Maharashtra political crisis

The 2.5-year (approx 31 months) tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed after over 40 MLAs mostly of Shiv Sena and independents rebelled against the coalition government.

The political drama which went on for weeks began after the MLC election results were declared on June 21. On the night of the results, Eknath Shinde along with over 15 MLAs left for Surat where they camped for a few days.

As the crisis further unfolded, more MLAs of Shiv Sena rebelled against the top leader leadership and the MVA govt and joined Shinde's camp. A few days later, BJP became active and Devendra Fadnavis met Governor demanding a floor test reiterating that the MVA government didn't have the numbers.

The next day, June 29, Maharashtra Governor asked Uddhav Thackeray to prove the majority and ordered a floor test on Thursday. However, the MVA government approached Supreme Court but lost the case against the floor test.

Soon after Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of CM saying he was not interested in the numbers game.

