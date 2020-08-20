From North to South, heavy rains disrupt normal life, people suffer

Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on waterlogged Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Narsingpur after heavy rains, in Gurugram

Heavy rain for the second consecutive day in Delhi and its adjoining cities like Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad led to water-logging in several areas and heavy traffic snarls at several places. In the national capital, water-logging has been reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageways), Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors on both carriageways, Jhilmil Underpass on both carriageways, GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out the gate on both carriageways, Sarai Pipal Thala's both carriageways, Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road both carriageways, Jahangirpuri on GT Road both carriageways, GTK Depot on GT Road, Madanpur Khadar near Old Police Chowki both carriageways, Khajoori towards Bhajanpura near Mazar (both carriageways).

The Gurugram Traffic Police also appealed to the people to come out of their homes only if it was necessary. "Due to consistent rain since Wednesday water-logging has been reported at several places and the traffic is moving at a very slow pace. It is a request for everyone to come out if it is necessary. Inconvenience is regretted," it said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, visuals of traffic jams, submerged roads and underpasses, and a boat moving on a water-logged road emerged from Gurugram. The city was crippled due to the rain for the last two days as many subways were inundated by the water.

According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours, Gurugram received 158 mm of rain. Similarly, Safdarjung in Delhi received 54.8 mm rain, Ayanagar 122.8 mm, Ridge 77.3 mm, Lodhi Road 62.4 mm, and Palam 89.1 mm.

The IMD has also predicted that moderate rain or thundershowers or heavy rain can occur at isolated places in the next 24 hours in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha throwing life out of gear by snapping road link, damaging mud houses and claiming at least two lives in different parts of the state.

Rain and thunderstorms occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka. Since August 1, at least 19 people in Karnataka, have lost their lives and 63 head of cattle have died in rain and flood-related incidents. While, bout 5,500 houses have been damaged including 216 completely. The state government has opened 104 relief camps across the flood-hit areas where 3,810 people are staying.

The floodgates of all the important dams in the Krishna river basin have been opened in North Karnataka leading to flooding in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Davangere and Raichur districts in north Karnataka.

Two people, including a 16-year-old-girl, were swept away and a man was killed when a house collapsed in the rain and flood-related incidents in

different parts of Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

In Odisha, the two who were washed away, while crossing the Jambhira river at Golmuhan Ghat in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday evening, have been identified after their bodies were fished out of the river on Thursday by fire service personnel, officer-in-charge of Moroda police station.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said Odisha recorded an average rainfall of 59 mm since Wednesday. The heavy rains caused the water levels of several rivers to rise in Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts. The state government has already asked the district administrations to be ready to deal with waterlogging and localised flooding.



