Rain lashes Delhi-NCR: Waterlogging, traffic snarls reported, 'be prepared', says MeT department

Image Source : PTI Waterlogging in national capital

Rain lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Friday in the national capital. At many places in Delhi, vehicles could be seen making their way through the waterlogged roads.

According to the IMD, a combination of factors will likely keep Delhi wet. It may cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

The IMD has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital until Friday. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday is expected to hover at 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, according to the weather department.

A depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and is now in central Uttar Pradesh is one of the factors for the downpours that Delhi and other places in North India are receiving. "Depression over central Uttar Pradesh lay centred at 0530IST of 13Sept over

northwest Uttar Pradesh & nbd. about 20km south-southwest of Bareilly(UP), 70km west-northwest of Shahjahanpur(UP). Likely to continue moving nearly northnorthwestwards & weaken gradually," IMD posted on X.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan, and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over north-west India except Haryana for today.