Railways converts 2,500 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients

The Indian Railways has converted 2,500 coaches into isolation wards, achieving half of its target of delivering 5000 such coaches in the first phase as part of its efforts to supplement the government's measures to fight coronavirus. With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for use, railways said in a statement. India currently has over 4000 COVID-19 cases including 109 deaths while 292 people who were infected with coronavirus have recovered.
"Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by Zonal Railways. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country," it said
Indian Railways has put all its might and resources behind national efforts against Covid-19
It has achieved almost half the initial task of conversion of 5000 coaches into isolation ward. 2500 coaches are successfully converted.#IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/zy6OpgUeac pic.twitter.com/Z9hhtXirue— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 6, 2020
"These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. Efforts are being done to ensure best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms," the statement said. These isolation coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting COVID-19, the statement said.
State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|226
|1
|3
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|26
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|30
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Delhi
|503
|18
|7
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|122
|18
|11
|11
|Haryana
|84
|25
|1
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|1
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|106
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|3
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|151
|12
|4
|16
|Kerala
|314
|55
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|165
|0
|9
|19
|Maharashtra
|690
|42
|45
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|21
|2
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|68
|4
|6
|25
|Rajasthan
|253
|21
|0
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|571
|8
|5
|27
|Telengana
|321
|34
|7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|26
|4
|0
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|227
|19
|2
|30
|West Bengal
|80
|10
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|4067*
|292
|109
