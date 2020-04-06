Image Source : @RAILMININDIA Railways converts 2,500 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients

The Indian Railways has converted 2,500 coaches into isolation wards, achieving half of its target of delivering 5000 such coaches in the first phase as part of its efforts to supplement the government's measures to fight coronavirus. With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for use, railways said in a statement. India currently has over 4000 COVID-19 cases including 109 deaths while 292 people who were infected with coronavirus have recovered.

"Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by Zonal Railways. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country," it said

"These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. Efforts are being done to ensure best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms," the statement said. These isolation coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting COVID-19, the statement said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 503 18 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 122 18 11 11 Haryana 84 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 106 4 2 14 Jharkhand 3 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 314 55 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 690 42 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 68 4 6 25 Rajasthan 253 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4067* 292 109



(With inputs from PTI)

