PM Modi's 5 appeal to fight coronavirus on BJP's foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, amid lockdown situation in the country due to coronavirus, addressed BJP workers (karyakartas) on party 40th foundation day (Sthapna Diwas) and expressed his wishes to the party workers and thanked all those who worked hard for establishing the party due to which it has got a chance to serve for the people. Modi said that this foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time due to COVID-19. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to the service of the country creates our path during this challenging time. He further said India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach amid COVID-19 crisis that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting.

PM Modi speaks on BJP's 40th foundation day, makes 5 appeal to combat coronavirus

Modi asked BJP workers to extend help to the needy ones among the COVID-19 outbreak who are struggling for basic needs like food and water. He appealed to party workers to align with social service groups and turn this into a big campaign. Modi asked party workers to make cloth face masks at home and distribute them to at least 5-7 people. During such tough times, it is our responsibility to boost the enthusiasm of all those who are fighting this war from the front. The Prime Minister asked party workers to run thanks giving campaign to honour all those including doctors, nurses, health workers, police personnel, bank officials and others indulged in providing essential services who are facing the risk every day to serve the people. Modi said that the government has developed an Aarogya Setu app and requested all to tell people about it and ask them everyone should make sure that at least 40 others install it. They will get info through it about possibly infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure this. Just like how people come forward during a war-like situation and play their part through donation, PM Modi asked BJP workers to create awareness about PM CARES Fund to deal with coronavirus. He said party workers should also contribute to the fund and inspire 40 others to extend help.

India's efforts have set example before the world in tackling coronavirus, says Modi | Highlights

India is one of the countries which understood seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions & tried its best to implement them on the ground.

We are among countries which understood this pandemic's seriousness and took one decision after another in time to combat it.

The maturity shown by the people during lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service.

Light of countless diyas has strengthened our resolve and prepared us for long fight ahead against coronavirus.

It is going to be a long haul, we do not have to tire, our resolve and mission are to emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic, said PM Modi.

Fight against coronavirus no less than war, says Modi, asks BJP workers to donate, encourage others to contribute to PM-CARES Fund.

Always remember, whenever you go out your face should be covered, I say you should keep your face covered even at your homes. The mantra today for the whole world is social distancing and discipline, Modi said.

Our mothers and sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity.

We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country. People from every section of society and age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in the fight against COVID-19.

