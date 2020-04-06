India COVID-19 cases jump to 4,067; 109 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN, Delhi worst hit. State-wise tally

With around 693 fresh cases and 32 deaths due to coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Monday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,067, according to Union Health Ministry data. In total, 109 people have died of coronavirus in India. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 3,666 active cases, 291 cured/discharged patients.
The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with cases 690 and 45 deaths while 45 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 571 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 5 deaths and eight who either migrated/cured or were discharged.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Delhi is third most hit UT with 503 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 deaths so far. Kerala too has 314 cases while Telangana has 321 cases.
Meanwhile, the Centre released data that showed how the recent surge in cases are significantly linked to the infections spread through the
Tablighi Jamaat congregations in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.
“The doubling rate, which means in how many days the number of Covid-19 cases double, at present is 4.1 days. But if cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, had not come, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.
Check state-wise coronavirus cases tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|226
|1
|3
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|26
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|30
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Delhi
|503
|18
|7
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|122
|18
|11
|11
|Haryana
|84
|25
|1
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|1
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|106
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|3
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|151
|12
|4
|16
|Kerala
|314
|55
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|165
|0
|9
|19
|Maharashtra
|690
|42
|45
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|21
|2
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|68
|4
|6
|25
|Rajasthan
|253
|21
|0
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|571
|8
|5
|27
|Telengana
|321
|34
|7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|26
|4
|0
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|227
|19
|2
|30
|West Bengal
|80
|10
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|4067*
|292
|109
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
Also Read: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases soar to 748, Mumbai emerges as coronavirus hotspot. Check district-wise list