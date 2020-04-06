India COVID-19 cases jump to 4,067; 109 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN, Delhi worst hit. State-wise tally

Image Source : AP Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are worst hit states with over 500 coronavirus positive cases in India.

With around 693 fresh cases and 32 deaths due to coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Monday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,067, according to Union Health Ministry data. In total, 109 people have died of coronavirus in India. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 3,666 active cases, 291 cured/discharged patients.

The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with cases 690 and 45 deaths while 45 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 571 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 5 deaths and eight who either migrated/cured or were discharged.

Delhi is third most hit UT with 503 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 deaths so far. Kerala too has 314 cases while Telangana has 321 cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre released data that showed how the recent surge in cases are significantly linked to the infections spread through the

Tablighi Jamaat congregations in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

“The doubling rate, which means in how many days the number of Covid-19 cases double, at present is 4.1 days. But if cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, had not come, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.

Check state-wise coronavirus cases tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 503 18 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 122 18 11 11 Haryana 84 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 106 4 2 14 Jharkhand 3 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 314 55 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 690 42 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 68 4 6 25 Rajasthan 253 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4067* 292 109 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

