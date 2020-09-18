MASSIVE boost to Railway infra in Bihar: Kosi Rail Mahasetu inaugurated; 12-key rail projects announced

Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS In a big boost to Railway Infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi kicked off Key Railway Projects today. #BiharkaPragatiPath

In a massive boost for railway infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated Kosi Rail Mahasetu, a long-awaited dream of people in the region. The Prime Minister made the watershed announcement in a video conference that was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi also inaugurated 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities. "Bharatiya Rail ko Naye Bharat ki Aaknshaon aur Aatmnirbhar Bharat ki Apekoshaon Par Khade Hone Layak Banaya Jaa Rha Hai (Indian Railways is taking giant strides towards Aatm Nirbhar Bharat)," PM Modi said during his speech.

The 12 rail projects also include a new rail bridge on river Kiul. Kiul junction is a major stop in the Delhi-Howrah main-rail line and connects several cities in Bihar. Two new railway lines, 5 electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed and 3rd Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur was also announced.

These projects are likely to provide massive infra boost and generate employment in the state which has seen thousands of migrants return to their home state during the pandemic.

However, the real BIG announcement of today was the Kosi Rail Mahasetu. A mega rail bridge over Kosi is a long-standing demand of the people in the region. Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS Kosi Rail Mahasetu brings an end to almost 90-year-long wait of people in the Mithalanchal region. This is a major announcement ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The region has been seeking a bridge for almost 100 years. In 1887, a meter gauge rail link between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh) was washed away in the Kosi floods. Since then, several attempts to start a new rail-line were stalled due to technical problems arising out of the changing nature of Kosi. Also known as the sorrow of Bihar, Kosi brings devastating floods almost every year and the region is one of the poorest in Bihar.

Highlights of Key Rail Projects announced by PM Modi in Bihar

Kosi Rail Mahasetu A new railway bridge on river Kiul. 150 years old Kiul bridge rebuilt and inaugurated Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS Indian Railways will make a new rail bridge over river Kiul at connecting Lakhisarai and Kiul Junction. . Two new railway lines - Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali and Islampur-Nateshar 5 Electrification projects Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS Electrification of rail line between Shiv Narainpur and Bhagalpur will be a big boost for passengers using the Bhagalpur-Sahebganj rail line. Electric Locomotive Shed at Barauni 3rd Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur. Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass Railway Electrification projects of Muzaffarpur – Sitamarhi, Katihar–New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur Sections.

More to follow...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage