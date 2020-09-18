Friday, September 18, 2020
     
MASSIVE boost to Railway infra in Bihar: Kosi Rail Mahasetu inaugurated; 12-key rail projects announced

In a massive boost to railway infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated Kosi Rail Mahasetu along with 12-key rail infra projects including a new rail bridge at Kiul on the Delhi-Howrah Main Rail line.

Himanshu Shekhar Himanshu Shekhar @himaanshus
Patna Updated on: September 18, 2020 13:52 IST
Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS

In a big boost to Railway Infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi kicked off Key Railway Projects today. #BiharkaPragatiPath

In a massive boost for railway infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated Kosi Rail Mahasetu, a long-awaited dream of people in the region. The Prime Minister made the watershed announcement in a video conference that was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi also inaugurated 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities. "Bharatiya Rail ko Naye Bharat ki Aaknshaon aur Aatmnirbhar Bharat ki Apekoshaon Par Khade Hone Layak Banaya Jaa Rha Hai (Indian Railways is taking giant strides towards Aatm Nirbhar Bharat)," PM Modi said during his speech. 

The 12 rail projects also include a new rail bridge on river Kiul. Kiul junction is a major stop in the Delhi-Howrah main-rail line and connects several cities in Bihar. Two new railway lines, 5 electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed and 3rd Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur was also announced. 

These projects are likely to provide massive infra boost and generate employment in the state which has seen thousands of migrants return to their home state during the pandemic. 

However, the real BIG announcement of today was the Kosi Rail Mahasetu. A mega rail bridge over Kosi is a long-standing demand of the people in the region. India Tv - Kosi Rail Mahasetu brings an end to almost 90-year-long wait of people in the Mithalanchal region. T

Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS

Kosi Rail Mahasetu brings an end to almost 90-year-long wait of people in the Mithalanchal region. This is a major announcement ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The region has been seeking a bridge for almost 100 years. In 1887, a meter gauge rail link between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh) was washed away in the Kosi floods. Since then, several attempts to start a new rail-line were stalled due to technical problems arising out of the changing nature of Kosi. Also known as the sorrow of Bihar, Kosi brings devastating floods almost every year and the region is one of the poorest in Bihar.  

Highlights of Key Rail Projects announced by PM Modi in Bihar

  1. Kosi Rail Mahasetu 
  2. A new railway bridge on river Kiul. 150 years old Kiul bridge rebuilt and inaugurated  India Tv - Indian Railways will make a new rail bridge over river Kiul at connecting Lakhisarai and Kiul Juncti
    Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS

    Indian Railways will make a new rail bridge over river Kiul at connecting Lakhisarai and Kiul Junction. 

  3. Two new railway lines - Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali and Islampur-Nateshar
  4. 5 Electrification projects India Tv - Electrification of rail line between Shiv Narainpur and Bhagalpur will be a big boost for passengers
    Image Source : MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS

    Electrification of rail line between Shiv Narainpur and Bhagalpur will be a big boost for passengers using the Bhagalpur-Sahebganj rail line.

  5. Electric Locomotive Shed at Barauni
  6. 3rd Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur.
  7. Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass
  8. Railway Electrification projects of Muzaffarpur – Sitamarhi, Katihar–New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur Sections.

