Image Source : PTI All offices at Rail Bhawan to be closed on July 14, 15 after board officials test COVID-19 positive

All offices at Rail Bhawan will be closed on July 14 and July 15 after some officials of the Railway Board tested positive for COVID-19.

The offices will be shut for sanitization purposes for the next two days.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage