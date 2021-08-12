Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raids being conducted to arrest Hindu Raksha Dal leaders Pinki Chaudhary, Uttam Malik: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said raids are being conducted to arrest Hindu Raksha Dal leaders Pinki Chaudhary and Uttam Malik in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

A senior police officer said the raids are being conducted in the national capital and neighbouring states. The duo has switched off their mobile phones and Malik did not go home since August 7, he said.

Police on Tuesday had said that six people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrests were made after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station related to provocative sloganeering at a programme held near Bank of Baroda. The accused have been identified as Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai.

They were arrested from different parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region and will soon be produced before the magistrate.

Preet is the director of ‘Save India Foundation’. Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar and Vinod Sharma are associated with different right-wing organisations.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

“The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against those who raised the slogans,” Srivastava had said.

Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.

“I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it,' he had said.

“If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan,” Upadhyay had said.

