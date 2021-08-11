Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Jantar Mantar sloganeering row: Former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay granted bail by Delhi court

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who was arrested in connection with anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The controversy kicked up on Sunday after a video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar emerged on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday. Hundreds of people had attended a protest organised by 'Bharat Jodo Aandolan' at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

In a crackdown on Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested six people, including Ashwini Upadhyay. The court sent them to two days in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, around 100 student activists and civil society members gathered near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest the sloganeering but were stopped by the police from entering the site. Many protesters were detained by the police as they tried to proceed towards Jantar Mantar.

