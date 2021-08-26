Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP's take down of Rahul Gandhi's dig at Govt over Covid: 'Weekly positivity rate in Wayanad 21.21%'

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre over the rising Covid cases, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Khajuraho VD Sharma on Thursday hit back at the Congress leader reminding him of the precarious situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

Highlighting that over 60 crore Covid doses have been administered in India so far, Sharma slammed Rahul Gandhi saying, "If you take time off from Twitter, you will see the reality!"

"Take care of your Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad too. There the weekly positivity rate is 21.21%, while in the country it is at 2.02%.

What are you doing for the people of your area? Or do you have the intention of running away by cheating like the people like what you did to the people of Amethi?" Sharma said in a series of stinging tweets.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre over over the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, and said people should take care of themselves as the government is "busy in sales". Gandhi has been accusing the BJP government of selling out the country's assets built in the last 70 years, after it announced its asset monetisation pipeline plan.

"Rising COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales," ," he said on Twitter.

