Take care of yourself, Govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi's latest Covid dig

Gandhi has been accusing the BJP govt of selling out the country's assets built in the last 70 years, after it announced its asset monetisation pipeline plan.

New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2021 13:00 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Take care of yourself as Govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi to people as COVID cases rise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday voiced concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, and said people should take care of themselves as the government is "busy in sales".

Gandhi has been accusing the BJP government of selling out the country's assets built in the last 70 years, after it announced its asset monetisation pipeline plan.

"Rising COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave," he said on Twitter.

"Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales," he also said.

India saw a single day rise of 46,164 COVID-19 infections with 607 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of cases so far to 3,25,58,530 and death toll to 4,36,365.

The active COVID-19 cases in country have increased to 3,33,725.

