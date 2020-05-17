Rahul Gandhi wasting migrant labourers time: Sitharaman slams Congress leader

Image Source : ANI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi on migrants issues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a presser on Sunday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism on government's policy towards helping migrants saying that it would have been better for the Congress leader to ask his party-ruled states to arrange for more trains for migrants with more facilities to help them reach their destinations besides just wasting labourers time who are in distress.

Sitharaman was responding to Rahul Gandhi meeting with a group of migrant labourers who were walking back to their village in Uttar Pradesh near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover near the Delhi-Faridabad Border and interacted with them for an hour. She said it would have been better for the Congress leader to also carry their (migrants) luggage and walk with them and not just wasting their time.

Rahul Gandhi sat on the footpath on the Mathura Road with a group of migrants and heard them out. He also visited the Delhi Congress office to take stock of help provided by the party workers to migrant workers and also interacted with volunteers.

Further speaking in the presser, Sitharaman said, "I want to tell the opposition party that on the issue of migrants we all must work together. We are working with all states on this issue. With folded hands, I say to Sonia Gandhi ji that we must speak and deal with our migrants more responsibly."

Sitharaman was addressing the presser to announce the fifth and final tranche of government's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package on Sunday. The package was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday during his tevelised address to the nation.

