Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi once again to visit Manipur, work towards peaceful resolution in violence-hit areas

Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Rahul Gandhi said that he met a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 18:35 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 15) to visit the violence-hit areas of Manipur and impress upon both the central and state governments to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict there at the earliest.

"They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution, the Congress leader said as he shared a picture of the Manipuri people holding his hand.

"This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure- a state of constant fear," he said.

"As we celebrate Independence Day, let us reflect on the plight of Manipur, where true freedom remains elusive. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both central and state governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest," the former Congress president said.

Know about Manipur violence 

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year. Gandhi visited the northeastern state last month- his third visit since violence broke out there.

Rahul Gandhi Manipur visit

During his visit last month, Gandhi had requested Modi to visit the ethnic violence-affected Manipur to give solace to the people there.

"The prime minister should have visited the state long ago. It is important that he visits Manipur. I request him to come to Manipur and try and understand what is happening here. The people of Manipur, probably the people of the entire country, want the prime minister to visit the state and listen to the victims' woes. It will comfort the people. The Congress is ready to support anything that would improve the situation," the member of Parliament from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh had said at a press conference in Imphal.

