Rahul Gandhi to get new passport after Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been assured of a new ordinary passport by Sunday after a local court gave it no objection to the issuance of the equivalent, sources said.

On Monday evening, the former president of the Congress will depart for San Francisco, where he will begin his three-city tour.

He had applied for an ordinary passport subsequent to giving up the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament.

Following his conviction and two-year sentence by a Gujarat court in a defamation case for his Modi surname remark, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from serving as an MP.

Beginning in San Francisco, where he is scheduled to communicate with students at the esteemed Stanford University, Gandhi will likewise address a public interview and have meetings with lawmakers and think tanks in Washington, DC.

The Congress leader will probably address Indian Americans, meet administrators, and associate with individuals from think tanks, Wall Street executives, and university students during his extended visit to the USA.

On June 4, he will hold a large public gathering in New York to conclude his trip. The meeting would take place in New York at the Javits Center.

Following an objection from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, a Delhi court granted Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate on Friday for the issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years instead of 10.

The court noticed the National Herald case was pending at the phase of questioning the complainant in pre-charge proof. Gandhi has been routinely showing up either face to face or through his direction and has not hampered or postponed the procedures.

