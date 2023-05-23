Rahul Gandhi's night out! Congress leader travels in a truck from Ambala to Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER INC Rahul Gandhi travels in a truck

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last night travelled in a truck from Ambala to Chandigarh. He stopped at various places to interact with truck drivers and came back to Delhi around 3 AM in the morning.

Congress tweeted about his short trip and said that the leader interacted with the truck drivers to know about their 'Mann Ki Baat'. "Jannayak @RahulGandhiji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahulji travelled with him from Delhi to Chandigarh. According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to his 'Mann Ki Baat'."

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with college students and working women in Bengaluru ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.

