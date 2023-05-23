Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rahul Gandhi's night out! Congress leader travels in a truck from Ambala to Chandigarh

Rahul Gandhi's night out! Congress leader travels in a truck from Ambala to Chandigarh

Congress tweeted about his short trip and said that the leader interacted with the truck drivers to know about their 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 12:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi travels in a truck
Image Source : TWITTER INC Rahul Gandhi travels in a truck

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last night travelled in a truck from Ambala to Chandigarh. He stopped at various places to interact with truck drivers and came back to Delhi around 3 AM in the morning.

Congress tweeted about his short trip and said that the leader interacted with the truck drivers to know about their 'Mann Ki Baat'.  "Jannayak @RahulGandhiji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahulji travelled with him from Delhi to Chandigarh. According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to his 'Mann Ki Baat'."

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with college students and working women in Bengaluru ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.

 

Related Stories
'Janata Janardhan': Mallikarjun Kharge after Congress' super show in Karnataka

'Janata Janardhan': Mallikarjun Kharge after Congress' super show in Karnataka

'Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka': Rahul's first reaction after Congress' win

'Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka': Rahul's first reaction after Congress' win

Rahul Gandhi reschedules his US trip, now to visit on THIS date | CHECK ITINERARY

Rahul Gandhi reschedules his US trip, now to visit on THIS date | CHECK ITINERARY

 

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News