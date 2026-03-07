Axar Patel was not happy when we dropped him, reveals Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad :

Axar Patel took two stunning catches and put up a brilliant fielding effort to assist in the third as he starred for India in their seven-run win over England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. The all-rounder is also the vice-captain of the Indian team for the mega event, but he was shockingly left out of the playing XI for the opening Super 8 clash against South Africa, and Axar was not one bit happy with the decision.

The reason was the matchups against the opposition team's left-handed batters, but India captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that Axar Patel was not pleased to learn he wasn't playing the South Africa clash. However, Axar was fine later after being explained by the captain and the coach.

"All the tough calls are taken jointly by the coach and me. We look at clear match-ups. Axar Patel wasn't happy when we dropped him for the South Africa game. He wasn't happy, and he shouldn't be, but we explained why we took that call," Surya said ahead of the final against New Zealand.

India preferred Washington Sundar ahead of Axar in that game and the move backfired as the former didn't pick up a single wicket. India also ended up losing the game by a massive margin of 76 runs.

Not worried about Varun

Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav also opened up on Varun Chakaravarthy's form, who hasn't had a great day on the field since the Super 8 round started. Even in the semifinal against England, the mystery spinner went for 64 runs in his four overs. "There is no worry about Varun's form. If you win, you wouldn't think much. Mood in the camp is relaxed and happy. It’s a special feeling (to play in the final), and everyone is excited," Surya added.

