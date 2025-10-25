Rahul Gandhi slams NDA's 'double engine' government over rush in Bihar-bound trains: 'Inhuman' The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced a schedule of 12,011 special train trips between October 1 and November 30 to manage the heavy passenger flow during the festive season. On average, around 196 special trains will run daily across the country.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the government over trains running beyond capacity to transport people to Bihar for festivals. He claimed that passengers were being carried in an "inhuman" manner during the festive season. Rahul described the situation as living proof of the "NDA's deceitful policies and intentions."

“Trains to Bihar are packed to the brim, getting tickets is impossible, and the journey has become inhumane. Many trains carry up to 200% of their capacity - people are hanging from doors and even rooftops,” Rahul wrote on X while sharing a video.

Rahul slams ‘double-engine’ government

Rebuking the double engine government– BJP at the Centre and its NDA ally JDU in Bihar– Rahul questioned the government on 12,000 special trains which were announced for the festival rush.

“Where are the 12,000 special trains? Why do conditions get worse every year? Why are the people of Bihar forced to return home in such humiliating conditions every year? If there were employment and a dignified life in the state, they wouldn’t have to wander thousands of kilometers away. These are not just helpless travelers; they are living proof of the NDA’s deceptive policies and intentions,” he added.

Railways announce special trains to manage festive rush

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced a schedule of 12,011 special train trips between October 1 and November 30 to manage the heavy passenger flow during the festive season. On average, around 196 special trains will run daily across the country.

According to officials, the busiest day so far was October 18, with nearly 280 trains in operation, while October 8 saw the lowest, with around 166 trains. The ministry collaborated with all railway zones and divisions for months to plan the schedule and ensure passengers could travel on time to celebrate the festivals.

“Almost all the coaches, including those sent for repair, were retrieved ensuring their fitness from all 70 railway divisions across the country to facilitate 12,011 trips based on passenger movements,” a railway official said.

However, some railway employees and activists have questioned the figures. They claim that the list also includes short-distance local trains and certain regular services rebranded as ‘Puja special’ trains, which may have been done to artificially inflate the total number of trips.