Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on farmers issue at AICC HQ in New Delhi, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government for not fulfilling its ôpromiseö to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19 by the end of the year. The government had told the Supreme Court in June that it expected the entire eligible population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by end of the year.

"The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust," he said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'missing' Covid vaccination target

As on Friday afternoon, more than 144.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccines, while more than 60.15 crore beneficiaries have been received both doses.

The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.

