Rahul Gandhi should be made the president of the Congress party, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday passed a resolution saying he's the one who is fighting the present government.

"Rahul Gandhi is fighting against the present government, he should be made the president of the party, we have passed this resolution today," Anil Choudhary, DPCC President said.

The resolution was passed during the conclusion of the Nav Sankalp program of the Delhi Congress.

