Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's residence over his 'sexual harassment' comments

Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's residence over 'sexual harassment' comments

Several top officials of the Delhi Police reached Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in the national capital to question him regarding his comments on the sexual harassment of women in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police want to know the details of the women who have faced sexual harassment in order to file legal complaints. Special CP (Law and Order), Sagarpreet Hooda along with DCP Pranav Tayal were seen outside Gandhi's residence after he failed to respond to the notice.

"We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during Yatra he met several women & they told him that they had been raped...We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims," said SP Hooda.

The Congress leader had been served a notice on March 16 but he did not respond to it. While speaking to the public in Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra, he claimed that several women approached him to speak about the issue of sexual harassment in the union territory.

Congress leaders react to Rahul Gandhi's questioning

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera reacted to the situation and said, "This government is a scared government, they are scared of the words leaving Rahul Gandhi's mouth, this will not be tolerated, we are not afraid of them."

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said, "It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law."

Arriving at Gandhi's residence Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The country will never forgive the authorities. Delhi Police went to Gandhi's place on the orders of Prime Minister Amit Shah."

