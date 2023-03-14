Rahul Gandhi didn't utter a single wrong word in London speech: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Rahul Gandhi London speech: Senior Congress leader and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Rahul Gandhi did not say anything wrong in his Cambridge speech during the recent London visit. The senior Congress leader said that his speech should be listened carefully. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he wants to give an advice to the BJP and people of the country to listen to Rahul Gandhi's London speech and mentioned that Cambridge University has its own reputation.

Rahul Gandhi didn't utter a single wrong word during his London speech and accused the Centre of distorting things.

Rahul talked about strengthening democracy, says Adhir Ranjan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, invoking PM Modi's visit to China in 2015, referred to his speech and took a jibe at the BJP. He said that PM Modi gave a speech when he said that Indians used to bow their heads in shame. Adhir Ranjan said that Rahul Gandhi mentioned about the free society in America, about China's society and comparing these two, he explained the importance of India. He said that the importance of our country is on rise. Rahul Gandhi said that we should further strengthen the democracy.

Modi will be defeated if opposition is united, says Adhir Ranjan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the country is lagging behind in the International Electoral Index and Rahul Gandhi talked about strengthening it. At the same time, Adhir Ranjan said that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the integrity of the country. Speaking about 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Adhir Ranjan said that if all the opposition parties unite, they will defeat Narendra Modi.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee saying that Mamata didi has changed her stand to save her nephew as she is under Modi's pressure.

