Rahul Gandhi is biggest liar, his accusations are childish: Union Minister Giriraj Singh | EXCLUSIVE

Giriraj Singh EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling him the biggest liar and rejected his allegations that democracy in India was under attack by the Centre. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Giriraj Singh also spoke about the Opposition's plan to target PM Modi, the Enforcement Directorate, and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids among other issues.

Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his speech during a recent visit to London, Giriraj Singh said, ".. a politician goes outside the country and abuses India's democracy, country, parliament... he's the biggest liar... he delivers a speech inside the Indian Parliament for close to an hour and still accuses that he's not being allowed to speak... isn't this childish... such remarks won't be tolerated... the nation is condemning Rahul Gandhi's remarks."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks is an invitation to those who want to destabilise the country, those who are involved in toolkits... the opposition has failed to fight Modi in the country, so now they are trying to do it through external interference, Giriraj Singh said.

Responding to Rahul's accusation on China, the Union Minister slammed the Congress party saying it was Jawaharlal Nehru who took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Congress doesn't speak about land lost to China during its rule, he added.

Rahul Gandhi and his party have always insulted the armed forces.

He further said that in 9 years of the UPA government, it was surrounded by several controversies while in 9 years of the Modi government, there is hope amongst the people... toilets were built... tapped water is reaching people's homes... LPG cylinders were installed... the armed forces are getting stronger..."

On Rahul's charge over Modi-Adani relationship, Giriraj Singh said that it's just an excuse.

Giriraj Singh on Oppn targeting PM Modi

Speaking on objectionable remarks by the opposition leaders against PM Moodi, Giriraj Singh said that ever since Modi has come, Sonia Gandhi called him 'Maut Ka Saudagar', some said 'Kabra Khod Denge' (Will dig his grave).

Giriraj Singh also questioned the Punjab government for not submitting the action-taken report in PM Modi's security breach case.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress party is planning to target PM Modi. He said the 'tukde-tukde' gang is fully functional to finish PM Modi and Congress is leading it.

The minister said that breach in PM Modi's security in Punjab was a conspiracy.

Giriraj Singh said that no one from the Congress party has condemned what Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said against PM Modi... the opposition is planning to assassinate the Prime Minister.

On Mallikarjun Kharge, Giriraj Singh said that personally, he feels that Kharge is a smart man and he wouldn't go against the Gandhi family.

Giriraj Singh on RSS

The Union Minister said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) follows the Sanatana Dharma. Who came forward to help earthquake-hit Turkey, it was India... the DNA of Hindus and Muslims is the same... they may follow a different faith but they belong to us... but we need to remain alert from those who are 'Jinnawadi' or 'extremists' with their motive of 'Ghazwa-e-hind'.

Nitish Kumar will be the happiest, Giriraj Singh after raids against Lalu Yadav

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar would be the happiest person as law enforcement agencies are investigating Lalu Prasad Yadav in various scams.

Responding to whether BJP will once again align with Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said that once you lose your goodwill, then you lose everything.

On Delhi's liquor policy scam, Giriraj Singh said that the true face of Kejriwal is coming in front of the people. He's now scared that if allegations against Manish Sisodia are proven, then he would be next.

