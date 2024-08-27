Rahul Gandhi's first foreign trip as LoP, to address Indian diaspora in US on September 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Texas, United States on September 8 during his week-long trip in the country, announced the Indian Overseas Congress in the US. This is Gandhi's first visit abroad as the LoP as he is expected to interact with students in at least two prestigious universities and meet with US lawmakers.

His last trip to the US was May 30, 2023, when he interacted with the Indian diaspora and others. He participated in a meeting with over a thousand members of Silicon Valley citizens to talk about the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Shri Gandhi’s vision for the future. He also interacted with around 100 entrepreneurs and domain experts on Artificial Intelligence, with focus on AI to take humanity to the next level.

His visit is crucial as it comes months ahead of the US presidential elections where Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is pitted against her Republican rival and former President Donald Trump. His visit will wrap up ahead of crucial Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Maharashtra.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit four or five cities, including Washington, Los Angeles, California, Chicago and Dallas. The Congress chief has assumed the constitutional post of LoP for the first time in his political career after the Congress won 99 out of 543 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections that concluded on June 4.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections, the first since 2014, where he reiterated the demand for the restoration of its statehood. A few days back, the Congress and the National Conference announced a pre-poll alliance. While the NC agreed to contest 51 seats, the Congress will fight it out in 32 seats respectively in assembly elections that will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1.

