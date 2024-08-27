Rahul Gandhi slams Kangana Ranaut over her Bangladesh-like situation remark, says 'grave insult to farmers'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the farmers agitation, saying the "shameful anti-farmer" comments are a "grave insult" to the farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab as well as the entire country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her remarks. Kharge said this "shameful and highly reprehensible anti-farmer ideology is the DNA of the Modi government".

The Congress said if BJP disagrees with Ranaut's comments then it should expel her from the party.

The Mandi MP posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India if strong measures had not been taken by the government. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. The actor-turned-politician alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy" behind farmers protests.

"The propaganda machinery of the Modi government, which has failed to fulfill the promises made to the farmers, is constantly engaged in insulting the farmers," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The BJP MP calling the farmers, who sacrificed 700 of their own people during the 378-day marathon struggle, rapists and representatives of foreign forces is another proof of the party's anti-farmer policy and intentions, he added.

"These shameful anti-farmer comments are a grave insult to the farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab as well as the entire country, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances," Gandhi said.

The government committee formed at the time when the farmers' movement was being withdrawn is still in cold storage, the government has not been able to clarify its stand on MSP till date, the families of the martyred farmers have not been given any relief and on top of that their character assassination is going on continuously, he said.

"The Modi government's betrayal of the farmers cannot be hidden by disrespecting the food providers and attacking their dignity," Gandhi said.

"No matter how much conspiracy Narendra Modi and BJP indulge in. I.N.D.I.A will ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee of MSP," he added.

Congress president Kharge also hit out at the BJP over the issue. "Prime Minister Modi himself had insulted the farmers by calling them 'andolanjeevi" and 'parjeevi (parasites' in Parliament, he even refused to observe two minutes of silence for the martyred farmers in Parliament," he alleged.

"Modi ji had also made a false promise of forming a committee on MSP and doubling the income of farmers. When Modi ji can do all this himself, then what else does the country expect from his supporters except insulting the martyred farmers!" Kharge said.

"This shameful and highly reprehensible anti-farmer ideology is the DNA of the Modi government," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

