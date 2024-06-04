Rahul Gandhi registers huge victory at Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, wins by margin of over 3.6 lakh votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul gandhi registered a landslide victory in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Wayanad Election Results 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi registered a massive victory from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. According to the Election Commission, he defeated his rival candidate Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by a margin of huge 364422 votes. Gandhi garnered a total of 6,47,445 votes, while Raja managed to get 2,83,023 votes, as per the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Surendran came third receiving 1,41,045 votes. Wayanad, one of the most closely-watched Lok Sabha seats, witnessed a three-way contest between Congress, BJP and the CPI. Notably, Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197.

Rahul Gandhi's performance at Wayanad

Formed after the 2008 delimitation, the constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi dominated with 65 per cent of the vote share, securing over seven lakh votes. He achieved a notable victory, defeating CPI's PP Suneer by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

This constituency has been Gandhi's main seat following his defeat by BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, a former Congress bastion. The current contest garnered significant public interest, particularly because the Congress and CPI are both part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi addressed over 100 rallies and public interaction programs across the nation.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, MI Shanavas from INC won the seat and was polled 377,035 votes with a vote share of 41.20%. CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri got 356,165 votes (38.92 %) and was the runner-up.MI Shanavas defeated Sathyan Mokeri by a margin of 20,870 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi from INC won the seat with a margin of 431,770 votes. Rahul Gandhi was polled 706,367 votes with a vote share of 65.00 % and defeated PP Suneer from CPI who got 274,597 votes (25.13 %).

